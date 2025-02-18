Left Menu

RCB's Dominant Display Sinks DC in a Stellar WPL Performance

Royal Challengers Bengaluru showcased a powerful performance by defeating Delhi Capitals with an eight-wicket victory in the Women's Premier League. Standout performances from Renuka Singh, Georgia Wareham, and Smriti Mandhana led RCB to triumph, highlighting their dominance both in bowling and batting.

Updated: 18-02-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 10:03 IST
RCB's Dominant Display Sinks DC in a Stellar WPL Performance
Renuka Singh (Photo: X/@RCBTweets). Image Credit: ANI
  India

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched a commanding eight-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) in their Women's Premier League (WPL) clash at Vadodara.

Renuka Singh, Georgia Wareham, and captain Smriti Mandhana spearheaded RCB's efforts as they dominated both innings, underscoring their formidable presence in the league. The former Indian captain Mithali Raj praised RCB's performance, pointing out their tactical control from the very start.

RCB, now with two consecutive wins, stands atop the table, while DC occupies the third position, with one win and one loss. The match commenced with RCB winning the toss and opting to bowl first, setting the stage for an intense contest that saw RCB's bowlers dismantle DC's batting lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

