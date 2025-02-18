Left Menu

Brisbane's Olympic Venue Plan: Unveiling the Future

The Queensland government will reveal the venue plan for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics next month, ending years of indecision. A panel's review, to be publicized in March, aims to align the Games plan. Previous proposals faced political resistance, prompting the need for a decisive way forward.

Updated: 18-02-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 12:21 IST
The Queensland government is set to unveil the venue plan for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics, putting an end to ongoing debates over one of the most crucial aspects of the event. Brisbane received the host city status in 2021, yet political disagreements have caused delays in finalizing plans, particularly around the key stadium selections.

A review panel, appointed by State Premier David Crisafulli last year, will present its findings on March 8, offering their recommendations along with the government's response to the public by March 25. Deputy Premier Jarrod Bleijie expressed in parliament that the new delivery plan is designed to advance preparations effectively and restore confidence in the Games' readiness.

Australian Olympic Committee CEO, Matt Carroll, emphasized the necessity of finalizing main venue decisions by June. With past plans being labeled inadequate by local athletes, the current government is under pressure to devise a venue plan that showcases Queensland positively. The decision will determine if a new stadium is needed or renovations will suffice.

