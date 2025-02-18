Left Menu

Cricket Fever Sweeps Fans in Muscat: Close Encounters with Indian Legends

Cricket enthusiasts, including Rehman Zaid and Fatima from Muscat and Oman, gathered at the ICC Cricket Academy for a rare close encounter with India's cricketers. Fans from various countries captured memories and autographs, with a notable cheer for Virat Kohli, ahead of India's match against Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 18-02-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 13:15 IST
The event drew over 200 fans, including those from the UK, USA, and South Asia. With phones in hand, they eagerly captured images and videos of the players, separated only by a barricade and security personnel, during the Indian team's nearly three-hour training session.

Fans like 17-year-old Fatima managed to secure autographs, a moment she described as 'unreal.' The excitement peaked with Virat Kohli's appearance, drawing the loudest cheer, reinforcing his status as a global crowd favorite. The fans are already planning to return for upcoming matches against Bangladesh and Pakistan on February 20 and 23.

