Cricket Fever Sweeps Fans in Muscat: Close Encounters with Indian Legends

Cricket enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds converged at the ICC Cricket Academy for a rare opportunity to get up close with India's star cricketers. Rehman Zaid and Fatima, among others, traveled from Muscat and Oman to fulfill their dream of interacting with their sporting heroes.

The event drew over 200 fans, including those from the UK, USA, and South Asia. With phones in hand, they eagerly captured images and videos of the players, separated only by a barricade and security personnel, during the Indian team's nearly three-hour training session.

Fans like 17-year-old Fatima managed to secure autographs, a moment she described as 'unreal.' The excitement peaked with Virat Kohli's appearance, drawing the loudest cheer, reinforcing his status as a global crowd favorite. The fans are already planning to return for upcoming matches against Bangladesh and Pakistan on February 20 and 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)