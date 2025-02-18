Left Menu

A Dream Come True: Fans Travel from Oman to Dubai to Meet Indian Cricketers

Fans from Oman traveled to Dubai to meet Indian cricketers during a training session. Despite the wait, they were thrilled to meet their idols, take photos, and get autographs. Among the 200-plus fans were people from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and other countries, catching a glimpse of their favorite players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 18-02-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 14:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Cricket enthusiasts Rehman Zaid and Fatima embarked on a journey from Oman to Dubai with the hope of meeting India's cricket stars. Their patience was rewarded when they collected precious memorabilia from a close-up encounter, often a rare opportunity for fans residing in cricketing outposts like Oman.

The Indian cricketers, in Dubai for a practice session ahead of the Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh, were greeted by over 200 fans, including those from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and the UK. Enthusiasts remained undeterred by barriers, capturing images and videos of their idols from merely 5 meters away.

Zaid, accompanied by his family, expressed their joy at seeing the players, while 17-year-old Fatima beamed with delight after obtaining autographs from stars like Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli. The contingent plans to return for matches on February 20 and 23, eager to witness their favorite team in action once more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

