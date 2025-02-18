Left Menu

India's Sporting Hopes Amidst Bumrah's Absence

India will feel the absence of Jasprit Bumrah in the Champions Trophy, yet they remain strong contenders due to their recent form and match-winners. Shikhar Dhawan backs players like Shubman Gill and Harshit Rana to shine, while other teams like South Africa and Pakistan are also formidable opponents.

Updated: 18-02-2025 14:32 IST
In the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, India faces the challenging task of competing without their key pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, who has been sidelined by a back injury. Former opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan emphasized Bumrah's irreplaceable talent and calm demeanor, considering it a significant loss for the team.

Despite this setback, Dhawan believes India has the depth to excel, with emerging talents such as Shubman Gill and Harshit Rana poised to make an impact. Dhawan expressed confidence in India's balanced lineup, featuring seasoned players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, alongside promising young talent.

The competition is fierce, with South Africa, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Australia also vying for the title. Dhawan acknowledged the strengths of these teams, highlighting South Africa's and Pakistan's recent form and depth, while also recognizing the always-competitive spirit of New Zealand and Australia.

