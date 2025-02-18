Tee Off: The Exciting New Chapter of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour

Hitaashee Bakshi, the celebrated winner of last year's Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour Order of Merit, is returning to the home circuit as she competes in the third leg of the Tour at the Poona Club Golf Course this Wednesday.

The formidable lineup also features the two tournament winners of 2025, Rhea Purvi Sarvanan and Sneha Singh, who are set to showcase their skills alongside 38 other players, including India's star amateur, Mannat Brar.

This season aims to prepare seasoned players like Hitaashee, Vani Kapoor, and Amandeep Drall for the upcoming international events, continuing the tradition of blending domestic competitiveness with global ambitions.

