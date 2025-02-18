Vidarbha Dominates Mumbai, Kerala Pushes Past Gujarat in Ranji Trophy Semis

Vidarbha asserted their dominance over Mumbai on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy semi-finals, as they reduced the defending champions to 188/7. Following a towering score of 383, Vidarbha's bowlers took charge, with Yash Thakur's crucial breakthroughs and Parth Rekhade's spin brilliance dismantling Mumbai's lineup.

Despite a promising start by Akash Anand and Siddhesh Lad, who added 67 for the second wicket, Mumbai faltered thereafter. Yash Thakur's sharp delivery broke Siddhesh's defense, igniting a middle-order collapse spearheaded by Rekhade, who dismissed Rahane, Yadav, and Dube in quick succession.

On the other front, Kerala stood firm against Gujarat as Azharuddeen's resilient century took them to 418/7. Gujarat's missed LBW review on Azharuddeen at 74 proved costly. Now, with Azharuddeen just a run away from 150, Kerala holds the advantage in the other semi-final clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)