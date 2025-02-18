Sports Buzz: Major Moves in Motorsport, MLB, and More!

In a thrilling lineup of recent sports developments, the Cincinnati Bengals are negotiating a long-term contract for wide receiver Tee Higgins. Meanwhile, Brady Tkachuk will not return after an injury at the 4 Nations game against Sweden, raising concerns about his performance prospects.

The Formula One scene sees changes as rookie Jack Doohan welcomes Franco Colapinto to the Alpine team, amid controversies over George Russell's altercations with Max Verstappen. In MLB news, Rafael Devers stands firm on his position with the Boston Red Sox despite new signings.

The roadmap for the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane is set to be revealed in March, promising a definite conclusion to planning uncertainties. Additionally, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s free agency looms large for the Blue Jays, and Yuli Gurriel joins the Padres on a minor league deal, hoping to make the Opening Day roster.

(With inputs from agencies.)