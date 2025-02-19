Left Menu

Berrettini Upsets Djokovic in Qatar Open First Round Shock

Matteo Berrettini stunned Novak Djokovic with a 7-6(4) 6-2 victory in the Qatar Open first round. This win marks Berrettini's first against a top-10 player since January 2023. Djokovic, aiming for his 100th ATP title, acknowledged he was outplayed despite being nearly recovered from injury.

In a stunning opening round at the Qatar Open, Italian player Matteo Berrettini defeated former world number one Novak Djokovic 7-6(4), 6-2. It marks Berrettini's first victory against the Serbian in five encounters and his first win against a top-10 player since January 2023.

The match signifies a significant moment for Berrettini, the ATP's comeback player of last year, as he prepares to face Dutch competitor Tallon Griekspoor next. Djokovic, who is recovering from a hamstring injury, acknowledged being outplayed while noting his physical condition was not a factor in the loss.

Despite the defeat, Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, reveals a steadfast focus on his game, opting to compete in the doubles event alongside Spaniard Fernando Verdasco. They are set to face duo Harri Heliovaara from Finland and Britain's Henry Pattem in the upcoming quarter-finals.

