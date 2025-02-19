Left Menu

Michael Cheika in Line for Wallabies Top Job

Michael Cheika's meeting with Rugby Australia CEO Phil Waugh has fueled speculation about him potentially succeeding Joe Schmidt as Wallabies coach. Cheika, who previously coached Australia and now coaches Leicester Tigers, is among the candidates considered. Rugby Australia plans to announce Schmidt's successor shortly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 19-02-2025 05:46 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 05:46 IST
Michael Cheika in Line for Wallabies Top Job
  • Country:
  • Australia

Michael Cheika, a key figure in rugby coaching, is being considered for a significant comeback as he is rumored to be in the running for the Wallabies top job. His meeting with Rugby Australia CEO, Phil Waugh, on Tuesday has intensified speculation.

The governing body, Rugby Australia (RA), has remained tight-lipped about any discussions from the meeting. However, RA's targeted shortlist and the strong interest from 'quality candidates around the world' has been acknowledged by Waugh. Current coach Joe Schmidt will depart after the upcoming Rugby Championship.

Cheika, who led Australia to the 2015 World Cup final, is set to leave Leicester Tigers at the end of the season. As the search for the new coach progresses, RA aims to announce their decision soon. The new coach will prepare the Wallabies for a northern hemisphere tour, kicking off against Japan in Tokyo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025