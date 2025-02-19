Michael Cheika in Line for Wallabies Top Job

Michael Cheika, a key figure in rugby coaching, is being considered for a significant comeback as he is rumored to be in the running for the Wallabies top job. His meeting with Rugby Australia CEO, Phil Waugh, on Tuesday has intensified speculation.

The governing body, Rugby Australia (RA), has remained tight-lipped about any discussions from the meeting. However, RA's targeted shortlist and the strong interest from 'quality candidates around the world' has been acknowledged by Waugh. Current coach Joe Schmidt will depart after the upcoming Rugby Championship.

Cheika, who led Australia to the 2015 World Cup final, is set to leave Leicester Tigers at the end of the season. As the search for the new coach progresses, RA aims to announce their decision soon. The new coach will prepare the Wallabies for a northern hemisphere tour, kicking off against Japan in Tokyo.

(With inputs from agencies.)