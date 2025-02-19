Alphonso Davies: A Heroic Gesture for Bayern

Alphonso Davies proved his worth to Bayern Munich with a crucial goal on Tuesday, propelling the team into the last 16 of the Champions League. With a quick gesture of affection towards the team badge, Davies echoed his recent commitment by signing a long-term contract.

Scoring in the fourth minute of stoppage time, Davies ensured a 1-1 draw with Celtic, avoiding the necessity of extra time. The result, combined with their 2-1 victory in the first leg, allowed Bayern to advance 3-2 on aggregate.

Davies' renewed contract with Bayern, amidst interest from Real Madrid, reportedly amounts to 20 million euros annually. His decisive goal also adds to the club's prize pool, with an additional 11 million euros from UEFA for advancing. Bayern now anticipates Friday's draw to learn their next opponent for the last 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)