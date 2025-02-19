Left Menu

Legacy of Milind Rege: Mumbai Cricket Loses a Stalwart

Milind Rege, former Mumbai cricket captain and selector, passed away at 76 due to a heart attack. Known for his contributions in domestic cricket, he overcame early health challenges to leave a profound impact as a player, mentor, and advisor. His legacy will be remembered by many.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 09:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Milind Rege, a distinguished figure in the sphere of Mumbai and domestic cricket, has passed away at the age of 76. The former captain and selector succumbed to a heart attack, leaving behind a legacy of dedication and mentorship.

Rege made a notable comeback to cricket after suffering a heart attack at age 26, eventually leading the Mumbai team in the Ranji Trophy. His career spanned over a decade, during which he played 52 First-Class matches, took 126 wickets, and scored 1,532 runs.

He shared a lifelong camaraderie with cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar, having attended the same educational institutions. Rege's influence extended beyond the pitch; he played pivotal roles within the Mumbai Cricket Association, shaping the careers of numerous cricketers. The association remembers him for his invaluable contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

