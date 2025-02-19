Left Menu

Olivier Giroud's Los Angeles Home Targeted in Burglary

Olivier Giroud, French soccer star with Los Angeles FC, had his home burglarized earlier this month. Police were alerted to a window smash at his west LA residence. Giroud, a celebrated player formerly with Arsenal, Chelsea, and Milan, is now preparing for the Major League Soccer season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-02-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 10:24 IST
Olivier Giroud's Los Angeles Home Targeted in Burglary
Olivier Giroud
  • Country:
  • United States

Los Angeles FC's star striker Olivier Giroud fell victim to a burglary earlier this month at his home. The incident was confirmed by local police, who responded to a call reporting a smashed window in Giroud's west LA residence.

Giroud, 38, joined LAFC last year, adding star power following his successful stints at European clubs such as Arsenal, Chelsea, and Milan. The French international is recognized globally for his prolific goal-scoring prowess, having netted 285 goals in an illustrious career.

With a new Major League Soccer season on the horizon, Giroud is gearing up for a match against Minnesota United this Saturday. Despite the recent burglary, the LAFC spokesperson and Giroud himself have chosen to focus on the upcoming challenges on the pitch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025