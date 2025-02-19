Olivier Giroud's Los Angeles Home Targeted in Burglary

Los Angeles FC's star striker Olivier Giroud fell victim to a burglary earlier this month at his home. The incident was confirmed by local police, who responded to a call reporting a smashed window in Giroud's west LA residence.

Giroud, 38, joined LAFC last year, adding star power following his successful stints at European clubs such as Arsenal, Chelsea, and Milan. The French international is recognized globally for his prolific goal-scoring prowess, having netted 285 goals in an illustrious career.

With a new Major League Soccer season on the horizon, Giroud is gearing up for a match against Minnesota United this Saturday. Despite the recent burglary, the LAFC spokesperson and Giroud himself have chosen to focus on the upcoming challenges on the pitch.

(With inputs from agencies.)