Michael Cheika Returns: Speculation Mounts Over Wallabies Coaching Role

Former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika's meeting with Rugby Australia CEO Phil Waugh has sparked rumors about Cheika being a candidate to replace Joe Schmidt as Wallabies coach. Cheika, currently with Leicester Tigers, has a history with the Wallabies and other international teams, adding intrigue to the coaching succession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 12:21 IST
Speculation is mounting in the rugby world as former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika met with Rugby Australia CEO Phil Waugh, sparking rumors about his potential return to lead the Australian team. Cheika, a veteran coach with a notable history, is among the contenders to fill the position soon to be vacated by Joe Schmidt.

Cheika's tenure as Wallabies coach included 68 tests from 2014 to 2019. After leaving the role post-2019 World Cup, he took on the role of Argentina's head coach, pushing the Pumas to impressive performances. Cheika's return is keenly watched as Rugby Australia plans to finalize Schmidt's successor, amid high global interest.

The selection process is highly competitive, with other prominent names like Ronan O'Gara and several Australian Super Rugby coaches being considered. The new coach will face a daunting task, with an upcoming northern hemisphere tour, starting with a crucial match against Japan.

