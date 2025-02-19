Sports World Shaken: Shai Becomes His Own Agent and More
Recent sports updates include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander choosing to represent himself, a major trade by the Nashville Predators, Kyrie Irving considering allegiance to Australia, and Joe Mixon’s fine retraction. Additional highlights feature Matteo Berrettini’s stunning victory over Novak Djokovic, and various developments across the sports landscape.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder has parted ways with his agent and is now representing himself, as per NBA reports. With a potential super-max contract on the horizon, this move marks a significant turn in his career.
The Nashville Predators have acquired forward Grigori Denisenko, while ruling out Jeremy Lauzon due to injury troubles. Denisenko joins the team from the Vegas Golden Knights, adding depth to the Predators' roster.
In a cheering news for Australian hoops fans, Kyrie Irving's interest in switching allegiance to Australia has been acknowledged by former captain Andrew Gaze, despite challenges ahead. Irving was originally born in Melbourne and is exploring his options to represent Australia internationally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
