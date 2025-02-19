Bangladesh's Strategic Play Against India: Champions Trophy Opener

In anticipation of their Champions Trophy opener, Bangladesh is counting on its skilled pacers and all-rounders to challenge the might of India, a two-time former champion. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto expressed confidence on Wednesday regarding their strategic approach to this crucial Group A match.

Bangladesh faces a daunting task at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, yet Shanto remains optimistic. He highlighted the team's favorable memories against India, underlining that executing the plan effectively could tilt the game in their favor. The balance between spin and speed, with players like Nahid Rana, could prove pivotal.

With India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah sidelined due to injury, Shanto's focus is on acclimatizing to the pitch conditions quickly. Dubai's ODI statistics reveal a lower scoring pattern, compelling Bangladesh's batters to adapt swiftly. Amidst robust support from fans, the team aims to capitalize on opportunities for a memorable season start.

(With inputs from agencies.)