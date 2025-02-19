Ellie Roebuck's Remarkable Return: Defying Odds and Eyeing Future Triumphs

England goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck, who overcame a stroke that almost left her blind, has made a significant comeback by joining European champions Barcelona. Despite missing the latest squad selection by Sarina Wiegman, Roebuck's courage and resilience shine through.

Roebuck, 25, was part of England's victorious Euro 2022 team and played in the World Cup squad a year later. Speaking to the BBC, she recounted the terrifying ordeal that could have ended her career. 'I'm lucky because I should have lost my vision,' she said, describing the stroke that impacted her left occipital lobe.

After her last game with Manchester City in May 2023, Roebuck's career trajectory took a positive turn with her debut for Barcelona against Real Betis. As she eyes future Nations League matches, she remains hopeful of representing the Lionesses at the upcoming Euros, a testament to her unwavering spirit.

