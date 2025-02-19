Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz: Changes in Line-up for Women's Premier League Clash

Delhi Capitals opted to bowl first against UP Warriorz in Wednesday's Women's Premier League match following their victory in the toss. The Capitals made a single alteration, swapping Radha Yadav for Niki Prasad.

Meanwhile, UP Warriorz adjusted their lineup with two changes. Chinelle Henry and Rajeshwari Gayakwad were brought in as replacements for Alana King and Saima Thakor.

The Delhi Capitals included Meg Lanning as captain, while UP Warriorz were led by Deepti Sharma. Both teams geared up for a competitive showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)