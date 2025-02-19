Left Menu

Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz: Changes in Line-up for Women's Premier League Clash

In a Women's Premier League match, Delhi Capitals decided to bowl first after winning the toss against UP Warriorz. Delhi Capitals made one change, introducing Niki Prasad, while UP Warriorz made two changes, with Chinelle Henry and Rajeshwari Gayakwad joining the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 19-02-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:15 IST
Delhi Capitals opted to bowl first against UP Warriorz in Wednesday's Women's Premier League match following their victory in the toss. The Capitals made a single alteration, swapping Radha Yadav for Niki Prasad.

Meanwhile, UP Warriorz adjusted their lineup with two changes. Chinelle Henry and Rajeshwari Gayakwad were brought in as replacements for Alana King and Saima Thakor.

The Delhi Capitals included Meg Lanning as captain, while UP Warriorz were led by Deepti Sharma. Both teams geared up for a competitive showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

