Young and Latham's Centuries Lead New Zealand's Dominant Champions Trophy Start

In a thrilling start to the Champions Trophy tournament in Karachi, Will Young and Tom Latham smashed centuries, propelling New Zealand to a commanding 320/5 against Pakistan. Their milestone innings saw them join an exclusive roster of New Zealand cricketers achieving triple figures in this coveted tournament.

The dynamic pair became the fourth and fifth Kiwis respectively to score centuries in the Champions Trophy, following the footsteps of cricketing legends Nathan Astle, Chris Cairns, and Kane Williamson. Astle's unbeaten 145 against the USA in 2004 first set the benchmark, followed by Cairns' 102 against India in 2000 and Williamson's precise 100 against Australia in 2017.

Despite losing three early wickets, the Blackcaps' innings was stabilized by a crucial 118-run stand between Young and Latham. After Young's dismissal on 107, Latham partnered with Glenn Phillips, whose aggressive style helped establish a 125-run blitz in the late overs, sealing New Zealand's dominant total.

(With inputs from agencies.)