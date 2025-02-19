Left Menu

Virat Kohli: Poised for a Comeback in the Champions Trophy

Former India player Robin Uthappa is confident that Virat Kohli will return to his run-scoring form in the Champions Trophy, leading India's batting alongside Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer. Despite recent struggles in Test cricket, Kohli aims for the 2027 ODI World Cup, with key players poised to excel.

Updated: 19-02-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 20:04 IST
Virat Kohli
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Virat Kohli, a giant in cricket, is expected to rediscover his run-scoring prowess during the Champions Trophy, where he will form the backbone of India's batting line-up. Joining him are promising talents Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, as predicted by former cricketer Robin Uthappa.

Despite recent hurdles in Test matches, Kohli remains undeterred and is already setting sights on the 2027 ODI World Cup. Uthappa believes the star batsman will soon be back to his prolific scoring ways, assuaging concerns following his performances in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

As India prepares to hit the grounds running this Thursday against Bangladesh, the team's strategy and individual performances like those of Kohli, Shami, and Arshdeep Singh could define their success in the tournament. Uthappa emphasizes preparation and open-mindedness amid the backdrop of encountering unpredictable rivals like Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

