Sammi Kinghorn Takes on the London Marathon Challenge

Paralympic women's 100 metres champion Sammi Kinghorn is set to make her debut in the London Marathon this April, marking her return to marathon racing after seven years. The 29-year-old holds the title as Britain's fastest wheelchair racer across a variety of distances, from 100 to 800 meters, and claimed gold at the Paris Paralympics in the 100m event.

Kinghorn last raced the grueling 42.195km route during the 2018 Commonwealth Games, securing a fourth-place finish. She views this participation as a personal challenge, expressed her enthusiasm for competing in front of a home crowd, and emphasized that she aims to measure her performance rather than achieve a specific ranking.

Joining an impressive field in the women's wheelchair division on April 27, Kinghorn will compete against notables such as Paris Paralympics marathon champion Catherine Debrunner, multiple London Marathon victor Manuela Schaer, and top British marathoner Eden Rainbow-Cooper.

