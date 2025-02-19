France's Perrot Triumphs with Single-Miss Skiing Masterclass

In a commanding performance at the International Biathlon Union World Championships, Eric Perrot of France secured the gold in the men's 20km individual race. The 23-year-old's adept skiing compensated for an early shooting miss, clocking 47 minutes and 58.1 seconds, finishing decisively ahead of Italy's Tommaso Giacomel who settled for silver.

Amidst warm weather and tricky wind conditions in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, Perrot's competitor, Norwegian favourite Johannes Thingnes Boe, saw his gold-winning streak snap as three missed shots left him trailing outside the top 10. The event's dynamics changed swiftly with missed shots adding penalty time, challenging even the most seasoned athletes.

While local Swiss contenders initially gained promising positions, they were eventually surpassed by more skilled participants starting mid-field. Perrot's impeccable finish came as he meticulously landed his final 10 shots, maintaining lead pressure. Despite Italy's Giacomel's effort to match his pace, a penultimate miss cost him the top prize, concluding the event in a display of strategic excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)