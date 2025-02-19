Left Menu

France's Perrot Triumphs with Single-Miss Skiing Masterclass

France's Eric Perrot clinched gold in the men's 20km individual biathlon at the IBU World Championships. Despite an early shooting miss, his skiing prowess secured victory. Italy's Tommaso Giacomel claimed silver, and France's Quentin Fillon Maillet took bronze, as Norwegian star Johannes Thingnes Boe faltered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 21:32 IST
France's Perrot Triumphs with Single-Miss Skiing Masterclass

In a commanding performance at the International Biathlon Union World Championships, Eric Perrot of France secured the gold in the men's 20km individual race. The 23-year-old's adept skiing compensated for an early shooting miss, clocking 47 minutes and 58.1 seconds, finishing decisively ahead of Italy's Tommaso Giacomel who settled for silver.

Amidst warm weather and tricky wind conditions in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, Perrot's competitor, Norwegian favourite Johannes Thingnes Boe, saw his gold-winning streak snap as three missed shots left him trailing outside the top 10. The event's dynamics changed swiftly with missed shots adding penalty time, challenging even the most seasoned athletes.

While local Swiss contenders initially gained promising positions, they were eventually surpassed by more skilled participants starting mid-field. Perrot's impeccable finish came as he meticulously landed his final 10 shots, maintaining lead pressure. Despite Italy's Giacomel's effort to match his pace, a penultimate miss cost him the top prize, concluding the event in a display of strategic excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025