Varun Chakravarthy: India's Secret Weapon in Champions Trophy

In a strategic move ahead of India's Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh, captain Rohit Sharma disclosed that Varun Chakravarthy, the team's mystery spinner, only utilizes a single type of delivery during training sessions. This approach keeps his true arsenal hidden for the matches, suggesting a tactical advantage for India.

Chakravarthy's inclusion in the squad, replacing the young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, adds to India's already formidable spin options. The spinner has been honing his skills during practice, and Sharma noted Chakravarthy's unique approach, stating, "Varun doesn't reveal all his variations to us, probably saving them for crucial match situations."

Chakravarthy's prowess was previously on display in India's limited-overs fixtures against England, where he emerged as the leading wicket-taker in T20Is. Head coach Gautam Gambhir emphasized Chakravarthy's importance, highlighting his potential as an 'X-factor' against teams unfamiliar with facing him.

