Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City FC Stalemate in Thrilling ISL Clash

In an exhilarating encounter at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City FC played out a thrilling goalless draw during their Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 clash on Wednesday.

Both teams exhibited intense attacking prowess, with Mumbai City's Lallianzuala Chhangte making several notable attempts in the early stages. A fierce left-footed strike in the ninth minute hit the woodwork, setting the tone for a fiercely contested match.

The latter stages saw opportunities from both sides. Hyderabad FC's Ramhlunchhunga's ambitious effort in the 36th minute was particularly promising, yet thwarted by a smart save from Mumbai's goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa. Despite multiple close calls, including a coordinated move orchestrated by Mumbai in the 83rd minute, neither side could break the deadlock. The match ended with both teams sharing the spoils.

