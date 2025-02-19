Left Menu

Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City FC Stalemate in Thrilling ISL Clash

Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City FC ended a thrilling match in a goalless draw, highlighting intense attacks and solid defenses. Despite multiple attempts from both sides, including near-misses by Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jon Toral, and Edmilson Correia, the teams settled for a point each in the 2024-25 ISL season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 22:27 IST
Mumbai and Hyderabad players in action (Photo: ISL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an exhilarating encounter at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City FC played out a thrilling goalless draw during their Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 clash on Wednesday.

Both teams exhibited intense attacking prowess, with Mumbai City's Lallianzuala Chhangte making several notable attempts in the early stages. A fierce left-footed strike in the ninth minute hit the woodwork, setting the tone for a fiercely contested match.

The latter stages saw opportunities from both sides. Hyderabad FC's Ramhlunchhunga's ambitious effort in the 36th minute was particularly promising, yet thwarted by a smart save from Mumbai's goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa. Despite multiple close calls, including a coordinated move orchestrated by Mumbai in the 83rd minute, neither side could break the deadlock. The match ended with both teams sharing the spoils.

(With inputs from agencies.)

