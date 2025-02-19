Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Confirms Shami and Kuldeep Boost for India's Champions Trophy Opener

India's cricket captain, Rohit Sharma, announced Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav's return for the Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh. With Jasprit Bumrah out due to injury, Shami and Kuldeep's participation bolsters India's lineup. India aims to reclaim glory after their 2017 final defeat to Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 22:27 IST
Rohit Sharma Confirms Shami and Kuldeep Boost for India's Champions Trophy Opener
India captain Rohit Sharma (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant boost for Indian cricket, captain Rohit Sharma confirmed the return of seasoned bowler Mohammed Shami and 'Chinaman' spinner Kuldeep Yadav for the Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh in Dubai. India, having lost the 2017 final to Pakistan, is keen to secure the prestigious trophy.

However, this journey to glory won't be straightforward as India faces a major setback with the absence of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is sidelined by a lower back injury. His absence puts additional responsibility on Shami and Kuldeep, whose return is timely for the team's strategy. Shami's comeback follows a year-long hiatus due to injury, marking an important moment for him and the Indian squad.

Kuldeep, too, rejoins the team after dealing with chronic issues that kept him out since last playing against New Zealand. Both Shami and Kuldeep demonstrated commendable effort in recent ODIs against England, each taking two wickets. India looks to undo past disappointments with a strong lineup against Bangladesh, led by key players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025