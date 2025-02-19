Rohit Sharma Confirms Shami and Kuldeep Boost for India's Champions Trophy Opener

In a significant boost for Indian cricket, captain Rohit Sharma confirmed the return of seasoned bowler Mohammed Shami and 'Chinaman' spinner Kuldeep Yadav for the Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh in Dubai. India, having lost the 2017 final to Pakistan, is keen to secure the prestigious trophy.

However, this journey to glory won't be straightforward as India faces a major setback with the absence of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is sidelined by a lower back injury. His absence puts additional responsibility on Shami and Kuldeep, whose return is timely for the team's strategy. Shami's comeback follows a year-long hiatus due to injury, marking an important moment for him and the Indian squad.

Kuldeep, too, rejoins the team after dealing with chronic issues that kept him out since last playing against New Zealand. Both Shami and Kuldeep demonstrated commendable effort in recent ODIs against England, each taking two wickets. India looks to undo past disappointments with a strong lineup against Bangladesh, led by key players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant.

