Kiwis Crush Pakistan to Dominate Champions Trophy Opener

Will Young and Tom Latham led New Zealand to victory with impressive centuries, overpowering Pakistan in the Champions Trophy opener. Despite a conservative start, Pakistan's lower order showed fight, but New Zealand's bowlers ensured a commanding win. The Kiwis' triumph marks their third win over Pakistan recently.

Karachi | Updated: 19-02-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 22:39 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

New Zealand maintained their recent dominance over hosts Pakistan with an emphatic 60-run win in the Champions Trophy opener, powered by hundreds from Will Young and Tom Latham.

Young's innings of 107 and Latham's unbeaten 118 took New Zealand to a formidable 320 for five, as Glenn Phillips chipped in with a rapid 61. Despite a shaky start, the Kiwis recovered impressively.

Pakistan's top-order, including Babar Azam, struggled with a conservative approach, leading to 260 all out in 47.2 overs. Their only positive was a spirited lower-order performance, highlighted by Khushdil Shah. Tight bowling from New Zealand, especially by William O'Rourke and Mitchell Santer, ensured another victory over Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

