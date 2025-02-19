Ashwin Pokes Fun at Babar Azam in New Zealand's Triumph Over Pakistan

In a light-hearted jab, former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin critiqued Pakistan's star player Babar Azam for his measured 50 against New Zealand in Karachi, during the Champions Trophy opener. This strategic initial approach by Pakistan faced setbacks, as the team struggled at 69/3 after early losses of key players.

Babar Azam, Pakistan's leading player, was anticipated to deliver a game-changing performance. Instead, his careful method contributed to the team's inability to chase the daunting 321-run target. Salman Ali Agha's aggressive hitting provided a fleeting hope, but was overshadowed by New Zealand's dominance.

Ashwin likened Babar's and Salman's contrasting playing styles to 'The Tortoise and the Hare' tale in a post on social media platform X. The Kiwis secured their fourth consecutive victory against Pakistan in the tournament, ending with a significant margin. Despite Khushdil Shah's spirited 69 in 49 balls, Pakistan couldn't close the gap, culminating in a 60-run defeat. This loss positions Pakistan precariously as they approach a crucial upcoming match against India.

