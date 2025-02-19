Net Bowlers Reflect: Bowling to India's Cricket Titans

By Vivek Prabhakar Singh

Pakistan-origin bowler Shahid Shabbir and Afghanistan-based spinner Zainullah showcased their skills against India's top cricket talents in preparation for the Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh. The duo had the unique opportunity to bowl in the nets to iconic batsmen such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill.

After arriving in Dubai, the Indian team intensified its preparations, utilizing Shabbir and Zainullah as net bowlers to refine batting techniques. On the first day, Shabbir noted that Virat Kohli struggled with the away swing, though Kohli's performance improved significantly by the second day. A particularly memorable moment for Shabbir was when he castled Rishabh Pant in training, receiving warm praise for his deliveries.

For Zainullah, the session marked a dream fulfilled as he bowled to Kohli, receiving commendations from Indian spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav. Zainullah aimed to facilitate prolonged practice sessions for the batsmen, embracing the opportunity to bowl against such storied players. The encounter left both bowlers with cherished memories and accolades from the Indian cricket fraternity.

(With inputs from agencies.)