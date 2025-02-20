Left Menu

Chaos Unfolds at Tour of Algarve as Peloton Takes Wrong Turn

The opening stage of the Tour of Algarve ended chaotically when most of the peloton took a wrong road just before the finish. Race organizers annulled the stage results, leaving the podium empty. The mix-up allowed Filippo Ganna to finish first, but the stage was nullified, resetting the race clock.

The Tour of Algarve's opening stage descended into chaos on Wednesday as most of the peloton mistakenly veered off course just before the finish line. The confusion led race organizers to cancel the stage results altogether.

The confusion arose when the leading car navigated a roundabout incorrectly, prompting the majority of riders to follow its lead, effectively splitting the peloton. Spectators were left watching two separate groups race towards what they thought was the finish line.

Italian cyclist Filippo Ganna capitalized on the error with what seemed like a winning sprint, but his celebration was cut short as no official winner was declared. The race will continue with Thursday's second stage starting anew.

(With inputs from agencies.)

