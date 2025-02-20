Left Menu

India's Hockey Struggles: Momentum Meets Challenge

India's men's hockey team, led by captain Harmanpreet Singh, faces inconsistency ahead of their match against Ireland in the FIH Pro League. Despite recent victories, penalty corner conversions continue to be a weak point. With a history of success against Ireland, India aims to build momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubanewar | Updated: 20-02-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 12:59 IST
India's men's hockey team is grappling with inconsistency as they prepare for their FIH Pro League match against Ireland. Led by captain Harmanpreet Singh, the team seeks to overcome its performance woes and capitalize on past victories against Ireland.

Despite ending 2024 with notable successes, including a Paris Olympic Games bronze medal, India struggles to maintain momentum this season. The team has managed a mix of wins and losses, highlighting a persistent issue with penalty corner conversions.

Harmanpreet Singh emphasizes the need for consistency and effective execution as key to their progress in the league. With a historically strong record against Ireland, the team is focused on refining their strategies to secure vital points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

