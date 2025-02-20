Left Menu

New Zealand's Molly Penfold Out for Season with Knee Injury

New Zealand fast bowler Molly Penfold has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury. She tore her meniscus in her left knee and will miss upcoming series against Sri Lanka and Australia. Head coach Ben Sawyer expressed disappointment but remains optimistic about her recovery timeline.

New Zealand's Molly Penfold Out for Season with Knee Injury
Molly Penfold (Photo: New Zealand Cricket). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand's Molly Penfold will miss the remainder of the cricket season due to a knee injury that will keep her out of key matches against Sri Lanka and Australia. The young seamer tore the meniscus in her left knee in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield and has since undergone surgery. The fast bowler is expected to recover in 12 weeks.

New Zealand head coach Ben Sawyer expressed the team's disappointment over Penfold's injury, following her significant contributions during the Rose Bowl series. "We're all gutted for Molly," Sawyer stated. "It's a really unfortunate way for her summer to end. The positive is that her recovery timelines should see her fit for our winter training schedule."

In Penfold's absence, New Zealand will face Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI and T20I series next month, followed by three T20Is against Australia. Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu will arrive early for the tour, while New Zealand's Amelia Kerr will stay in India. The series against Sri Lanka begins on March 4, with the squad announcement expected soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

