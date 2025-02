Heroic Hridoy Shines Despite Shami's Dominance in Champions Trophy Opener

Towhid Hridoy showcased remarkable resilience with his first ODI century, hitting 100 off 118 balls, as Bangladesh battled to 228 against India in their Champions Trophy opener. Partnered by Jaker Ali's 68 runs, Hridoy resurrected Bangladesh's innings, recovering from a dire 35 for five start.

Mohammed Shami's five-wicket haul was instrumental for India, aiding in maintaining a tight grip on Bangladesh's batting line-up. His 53-run concession during his spell marked his swift achievement of 200 ODI wickets, making him the fastest Indian to reach this milestone.

Fielding lapses allowed Bangladesh to inch forward, but Shami's stellar performance and Harshit Rana's supportive three-wicket haul ultimately subdued Bangladesh's efforts. Despite soaring moments for Bangladesh, India's bowlers ensured a challenging chase in this spirited opener.

