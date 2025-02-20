Pakistan Penalized for Slow Over-Rate in Champions Trophy Opener Against New Zealand
Pakistan was fined five per cent of their match fees for a slow over-rate in the Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand. As Pakistan prepares for a critical match against India, they face additional setbacks, including Fakhar Zaman's injury, impacting their tournament prospects.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a challenging start to the Champions Trophy, Pakistan has been penalized by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a slow over-rate during their opener against New Zealand in Karachi. The national team was fined five per cent of their match fees after falling one over short of the target.
The penalty was levied following the match by on-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Sharfuddoula, along with third umpire Joel Wilson and fourth umpire Alex Wharf. Match referee Andy Pycroft confirmed the fine as Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan accepted the charge, obviating the need for a formal hearing.
According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, players face fines if minimum over-rate standards are not met. The penalty comes as Pakistan hosts its first global cricket event in 30 years. To add to the challenges, Fakhar Zaman's injury imposes another hurdle as the team readies for a crucial clash against India in Dubai.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supersonic Revival: Boom Supersonic's Ambitious Quest to Redefine Air Travel
EU Court Upholds Poland's Euro 320 Million Fine Over Judicial Reforms
Abhishek Sharma Shines in ICC Men’s T20I Rankings Surge
Flames of Conflict: Ukrainian Strike on Albashneft Oil Refinery
Abhishek Sharma Climbs T20I Rankings, India Dominates ICC Charts