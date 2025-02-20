Left Menu

Pakistan Penalized for Slow Over-Rate in Champions Trophy Opener Against New Zealand

Pakistan was fined five per cent of their match fees for a slow over-rate in the Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand. As Pakistan prepares for a critical match against India, they face additional setbacks, including Fakhar Zaman's injury, impacting their tournament prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 19:18 IST
Pakistan Penalized for Slow Over-Rate in Champions Trophy Opener Against New Zealand
Team Pakistan (Photo: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a challenging start to the Champions Trophy, Pakistan has been penalized by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a slow over-rate during their opener against New Zealand in Karachi. The national team was fined five per cent of their match fees after falling one over short of the target.

The penalty was levied following the match by on-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Sharfuddoula, along with third umpire Joel Wilson and fourth umpire Alex Wharf. Match referee Andy Pycroft confirmed the fine as Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan accepted the charge, obviating the need for a formal hearing.

According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, players face fines if minimum over-rate standards are not met. The penalty comes as Pakistan hosts its first global cricket event in 30 years. To add to the challenges, Fakhar Zaman's injury imposes another hurdle as the team readies for a crucial clash against India in Dubai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025