Pakistan Penalized for Slow Over-Rate in Champions Trophy Opener Against New Zealand

In a challenging start to the Champions Trophy, Pakistan has been penalized by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a slow over-rate during their opener against New Zealand in Karachi. The national team was fined five per cent of their match fees after falling one over short of the target.

The penalty was levied following the match by on-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Sharfuddoula, along with third umpire Joel Wilson and fourth umpire Alex Wharf. Match referee Andy Pycroft confirmed the fine as Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan accepted the charge, obviating the need for a formal hearing.

According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, players face fines if minimum over-rate standards are not met. The penalty comes as Pakistan hosts its first global cricket event in 30 years. To add to the challenges, Fakhar Zaman's injury imposes another hurdle as the team readies for a crucial clash against India in Dubai.

(With inputs from agencies.)