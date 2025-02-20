Fakhar Zaman's Setback: Champions Trophy 2025 Dream on Hold

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has voiced his disappointment after being sidelined from the remainder of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 because of injury. The left-handed batter used social media platform X to express his gratitude for past opportunities and his intent to rally for a formidable return.

"Playing for Pakistan on such a prestigious stage is both an honor and an aspiration for every cricketer here," Zaman shared. He acknowledged his fortune in having represented Pakistan multiple times, emphasized his faith in divine planning, and affirmed his continued support for his national team from home. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed his withdrawal on Thursday, as reported by Geo News.

The injury, a muscular strain, happened when Zaman fielded during the first over against New Zealand at Karachi's National Bank Stadium. Attempting to intercept a Will Young drive that pierced through the infield, Zaman strained himself yet efficiently returned the ball. Despite his admirable efforts to immediately walk off unaided, he experienced significant discomfort. While he later returned to participate briefly, Zaman's condition required further examination and led to his exclusion from the squad's next match in Dubai.

