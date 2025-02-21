Block's Impressive Fourth-Quarter Financial Surge

The financial technology giant, Block, revealed an impressive surge in its fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, largely credited to buoyant consumer spending during the holiday period.

The company posted net earnings of $1.95 billion, equating to $3.05 per share, marking a substantial increase from the $102.2 million, or 16 cents per share, recorded over the same period last year.

This robust financial performance underscores Block's strong market position and strategic execution amidst a thriving holiday shopping season.

(With inputs from agencies.)