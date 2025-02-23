Svrcina Shines with Maha Open Victory
Czech Republic's Dalibor Svrcina clinched the men's singles title at the Maha Open ATP Challenger 100, defeating USA's Brandon Holt in a decisive match. The 22-year-old dominated the final set to claim 100 ATP ranking points and a prize of USD 22,730.
Dalibor Svrcina of the Czech Republic emerged victorious in the men's singles category at the Maha Open ATP Challenger 100 men's tennis championship on Sunday, defeating American player Brandon Holt.
In a match lasting an hour and 29 minutes, the 22-year-old Svrcina won with scores of 7-6 (3), 6-1, showcasing his persistence and skill.
Svrcina's triumph earned him 100 ATP ranking points and a prize money of USD 22,730, as he overcame a challenging first set to dominate Holt with a strong second set performance.
