Svrcina Shines with Maha Open Victory

Dalibor Svrcina of the Czech Republic emerged victorious in the men's singles category at the Maha Open ATP Challenger 100 men's tennis championship on Sunday, defeating American player Brandon Holt.

In a match lasting an hour and 29 minutes, the 22-year-old Svrcina won with scores of 7-6 (3), 6-1, showcasing his persistence and skill.

Svrcina's triumph earned him 100 ATP ranking points and a prize money of USD 22,730, as he overcame a challenging first set to dominate Holt with a strong second set performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)