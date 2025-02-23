Left Menu

Jacques Kruyswijk Clinches Victory at Kenya Open

South Africa's Jacques Kruyswijk emerged victorious at the Kenya Open, finishing two shots ahead of English golfer John Parry. Kruyswijk's final-round performance secured his win with a bogey-free weekend. Parry, who led initially, faltered in the later rounds, allowing Kruyswijk to clinch the trophy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 23-02-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 21:02 IST
Jacques Kruyswijk Clinches Victory at Kenya Open
  • Country:
  • Kenya

In an impressive display of skill and composure, South African golfer Jacques Kruyswijk claimed the Kenya Open title at Nairobi's Muthaiga Golf Club on Sunday. Kruyswijk, 32, maintained an impressive 18-under par total, closing out with a solid 67 in the final round to secure victory by two shots.

English veteran John Parry, who had held the lead for the first two rounds, was unable to capitalize as a misstep on the 14th hole allowed Kruyswijk to pull ahead. Parry finished the tournament with a 68, ending with a four-round total of 268, while Deon Germishuys and Jayden Schaper rounded out the top four.

Expressing his satisfaction, Kruyswijk said, "I'm super proud of myself with the mindset I've had this week and the way I've played this golf course. What can I say? I'm happy." His triumph underscores the competitive spirit and skill prevalent in South African golf.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025