JioHotstar's Mega Milestone: Indo-Pak ICC Viewership Soars

In an unprecedented feat, the India-Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy match in Dubai drew a record-breaking viewership of 60.2 crore on the newly minted JioHotstar platform. The merger of JioCinema and Disney +HotStar into JioHotstar facilitated this digital streaming milestone.

The highlight of the broadcast came as Virat Kohli delivered the winning runs, culminating in his 51st century. Simultaneously, audience numbers soared on digital streams. The initial jump to 6.8 crore viewers during the first over bowled by Mohammed Shami laid the foundation for a riveting match.

JioStar, a recent joint venture from Viacom18 and Star India, also telecast the match via terrestrial channels, with BARC set to release further audience metrics. This event dwarfs previous records, including a 3.5 crore peak in the ICC World Cup and demonstrates the soaring popularity of cricket in the digital sphere.

