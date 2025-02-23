Pakistan's Champions Trophy Hopes Fade as India Prevails
Pakistan's campaign in the Champions Trophy nearly ends following a six-wicket loss to India. Captain Mohammad Rizwan acknowledges dependence on other results. India, led by a stellar Virat Kohli who achieved his 51st ODI century, dominated the game. Pakistan faces a crucial game against Bangladesh.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Pakistan's cricket team faced a major setback in their Champions Trophy journey as they suffered a six-wicket defeat to India. This marks Pakistan's second consecutive loss, placing their semifinal hopes in jeopardy.
Indian captain Virat Kohli played a decisive role, achieving his 51st ODI century. Pakistan's captain Mohammad Rizwan conceded the team's grim situation, emphasizing the uncertainty of relying on other teams' performances for advancement.
As defending champions and first-time hosts in 29 years, an early exit would be particularly disheartening for Pakistan. Rizwan expressed optimism for their last league game against Bangladesh, despite the dire situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Building Bridges: Indian Naval Squadron Strengthens Singapore Ties
India's Climate Finance Taxonomy: A Path to a Green Future
PV Sindhu's Withdrawal from Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships: A Setback for India
Guardians of the Seas: Indian Navy's Legacy and Future
Ignite Startups: A Catalyst for Indian Tech Innovation