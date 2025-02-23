Pakistan's Champions Trophy Hopes Fade as India Prevails

Pakistan's cricket team faced a major setback in their Champions Trophy journey as they suffered a six-wicket defeat to India. This marks Pakistan's second consecutive loss, placing their semifinal hopes in jeopardy.

Indian captain Virat Kohli played a decisive role, achieving his 51st ODI century. Pakistan's captain Mohammad Rizwan conceded the team's grim situation, emphasizing the uncertainty of relying on other teams' performances for advancement.

As defending champions and first-time hosts in 29 years, an early exit would be particularly disheartening for Pakistan. Rizwan expressed optimism for their last league game against Bangladesh, despite the dire situation.

