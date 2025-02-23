Left Menu

Goal Fest at St James' Park: Newcastle's Narrow Victory Over Forest

Newcastle triumphed in a thrilling 4-3 win against Nottingham Forest, delivering four goals in 11 minutes during the first half. Despite Forest's late comeback attempt, Newcastle secured the victory and moved up to fifth place in the Premier League, bolstering their Champions League aspirations.

Updated: 23-02-2025 23:27 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In an exhilarating show of football prowess, Newcastle United marked a memorable 4-3 victory against Nottingham Forest. Four rapid goals within just 11 minutes of the first half set the pace at St James' Park, with Alexander Isak contributing two goals to Newcastle's early dominance.

Despite Forest opening the score early through Callum Hudson-Odoi, Newcastle's Lewis Miley ignited a goal-packed turnaround in the 23rd minute. Jacob Murphy and two goals from Isak put Newcastle in a commanding position by the break.

Nottingham Forest, refusing to concede defeat, mounted a spirited comeback in the second half. Goals from Nikola Milenkovic and Ryan Yates added late drama, but Newcastle held firm to claim the win, moving them closer to their Champions League dreams.

