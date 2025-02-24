Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome encountered an unexpected setback after crashing during the final stage of the UAE Tour in the United Arab Emirates, resulting in a broken collarbone. Details emerged after a CT scan confirmed a distal non-displaced fracture of his right clavicle.

The British cycling icon, who boasts seven Grand Tour victories, has faced difficulties regaining his form following a severe crash in the 2019 Criterium du Dauphine. Concerns now loom over Froome's fitness for what he hopes to be his swan song at next year's Tour de France.

At 39, Froome, a two-time Olympic bronze medalist and multi-time winner of the Vuelta a Espana and Giro d'Italia, remains under contract with the Israeli Premier Tech team. His recent injury casts a shadow over his illustrious career as he considers retiring from competitive cycling.

