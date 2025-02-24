Venus Williams Pulls Out of Indian Wells Despite Wildcard Offer
Venus Williams, former world number one, won't compete at the upcoming Indian Wells tournament despite being given a wildcard. At a recent speaking event, Williams revealed she had prior commitments preventing her participation. The seven-time Grand Slam champion expressed admiration for the event, despite boycotting it for years.
Despite being extended a wildcard for Indian Wells, former world tennis champion Venus Williams has confirmed she will not participate in the tournament next month. ESPN reported the decision on Sunday following Williams' comments at a speaking event in Denmark.
The 44-year-old American, who only played two events last season, stated she was unaware of the wildcard offer prior to its public announcement. However, due to existing commitments, participation was unfortunately impossible for her at this time.
Williams, who previously boycotted the tournament for 15 years due to an incident involving her sister Serena Williams, expressed fondness for Indian Wells and regret that she cannot attend. Reuters has reached out to Indian Wells officials for further comment on the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
