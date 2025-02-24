Left Menu

Matildas Show Spirit Despite Defeat at SheBelieves Cup

Matildas coach Tom Sermanni reflected on Australia's 2-1 loss to the USA, emphasizing improvement despite challenges. After a tough start to the SheBelieves Cup, the team showed resilience. They aim for better possession and physicality against Colombia next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2025 08:00 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 08:00 IST
Matildas coach Tom Sermanni expressed satisfaction with the team's improved effort following their 2-1 defeat to the United States at the SheBelieves Cup.

Despite starting the tournament with a heavy 4-0 loss to Japan, the team showed resilience, especially after conceding an early goal against the USA.

Sermanni highlighted the need for better ball control and increased physicality as the team prepares for their final match against Colombia.

