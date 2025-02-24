Matildas Show Spirit Despite Defeat at SheBelieves Cup

Matildas coach Tom Sermanni expressed satisfaction with the team's improved effort following their 2-1 defeat to the United States at the SheBelieves Cup.

Despite starting the tournament with a heavy 4-0 loss to Japan, the team showed resilience, especially after conceding an early goal against the USA.

Sermanni highlighted the need for better ball control and increased physicality as the team prepares for their final match against Colombia.

