Left Menu

Chelsea's Over-Reliance: The Cole Palmer Conundrum

Chelsea's dependence on Cole Palmer is affecting his performance, says manager Enzo Maresca. Palmer, without a goal in six games, has seen his team slip from second to seventh in the Premier League. Maresca believes a win against Southampton could revive both Palmer and Chelsea's fortunes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-02-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 20:22 IST
Chelsea's Over-Reliance: The Cole Palmer Conundrum
Cole Palmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Chelsea's heavy reliance on their star player, Cole Palmer, is taking a toll on his performance, according to manager Enzo Maresca. The England international is currently experiencing his longest dry spell since joining the London club, having failed to score in his last six matches, with his most recent assist 13 games ago.

Palmer's dip in form is a significant contributor to Chelsea's decline, with the team dropping from second to seventh in the Premier League standings following a poor run of just two victories in their last 10 games. This downturn coincides with their elimination from the FA Cup.

Maresca emphasizes the need for the team to rely on collective efforts rather than solely on top players like Palmer, despite his impressive record after transferring from Manchester City. With a crucial match against bottom-placed Southampton approaching, Chelsea hopes to return to winning form and improve their chances of securing a Champions League qualification spot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025