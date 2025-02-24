Chelsea's Over-Reliance: The Cole Palmer Conundrum

Chelsea's heavy reliance on their star player, Cole Palmer, is taking a toll on his performance, according to manager Enzo Maresca. The England international is currently experiencing his longest dry spell since joining the London club, having failed to score in his last six matches, with his most recent assist 13 games ago.

Palmer's dip in form is a significant contributor to Chelsea's decline, with the team dropping from second to seventh in the Premier League standings following a poor run of just two victories in their last 10 games. This downturn coincides with their elimination from the FA Cup.

Maresca emphasizes the need for the team to rely on collective efforts rather than solely on top players like Palmer, despite his impressive record after transferring from Manchester City. With a crucial match against bottom-placed Southampton approaching, Chelsea hopes to return to winning form and improve their chances of securing a Champions League qualification spot.

