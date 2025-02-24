Left Menu

New Zealand's Triumph: A Ticket to Champions Trophy Semis

New Zealand secured a semi-final spot in the Champions Trophy, defeating Bangladesh by five wickets. Rachin Ravindra's 112 and Tom Latham's 55 drove the chase after an early setback. Bangladesh's 236-9, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto's 77, fell short, eliminating defending champions Pakistan from the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rawalpindi | Updated: 24-02-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 22:13 IST
New Zealand's Triumph: A Ticket to Champions Trophy Semis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

New Zealand clinched a semi-final berth in the Champions Trophy, taking India with them, after a hard-fought five-wicket victory over Bangladesh on Monday.

Setting out to chase 237, the Black Caps overcame the loss of two early wickets thanks to Rachin Ravindra's impressive 112 and a solid 55 from Tom Latham, reaching their target in 46.1 overs.

Earlier, Bangladesh, despite a strong start, managed to post only 236-9 in 50 overs. Najmul Hossain Shanto's 77 was the highlight of their innings, while Michael Bracewell's 4-26 for New Zealand proved pivotal. With this result, defending champions Pakistan faced elimination after consecutive losses to New Zealand and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025