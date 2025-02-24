New Zealand's Triumph: A Ticket to Champions Trophy Semis

New Zealand clinched a semi-final berth in the Champions Trophy, taking India with them, after a hard-fought five-wicket victory over Bangladesh on Monday.

Setting out to chase 237, the Black Caps overcame the loss of two early wickets thanks to Rachin Ravindra's impressive 112 and a solid 55 from Tom Latham, reaching their target in 46.1 overs.

Earlier, Bangladesh, despite a strong start, managed to post only 236-9 in 50 overs. Najmul Hossain Shanto's 77 was the highlight of their innings, while Michael Bracewell's 4-26 for New Zealand proved pivotal. With this result, defending champions Pakistan faced elimination after consecutive losses to New Zealand and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)