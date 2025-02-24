New Zealand's Triumph: A Ticket to Champions Trophy Semis
New Zealand secured a semi-final spot in the Champions Trophy, defeating Bangladesh by five wickets. Rachin Ravindra's 112 and Tom Latham's 55 drove the chase after an early setback. Bangladesh's 236-9, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto's 77, fell short, eliminating defending champions Pakistan from the tournament.
New Zealand clinched a semi-final berth in the Champions Trophy, taking India with them, after a hard-fought five-wicket victory over Bangladesh on Monday.
Setting out to chase 237, the Black Caps overcame the loss of two early wickets thanks to Rachin Ravindra's impressive 112 and a solid 55 from Tom Latham, reaching their target in 46.1 overs.
Earlier, Bangladesh, despite a strong start, managed to post only 236-9 in 50 overs. Najmul Hossain Shanto's 77 was the highlight of their innings, while Michael Bracewell's 4-26 for New Zealand proved pivotal. With this result, defending champions Pakistan faced elimination after consecutive losses to New Zealand and India.
