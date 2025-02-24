Sophie Ecclestone's Heroics Secure UP Warriorz's Historic WPL Victory

Sophie Ecclestone delivered a remarkable all-round performance, guiding UP Warriorz to a sensational win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the inaugural Super Over of the Women's Premier League on Monday.

Ellyse Perry and Danni Wyatt-Hodge provided a strong foundation for RCB with scores of 90* and 57, respectively, leading their team to a competitive 180 for six. However, Ecclestone's late innings heroics with a quickfire 33 off 19 balls leveled the scores, forcing the Super Over.

Despite scoring just eight in their Super Over, Ecclestone's tight bowling restricted RCB to four runs, securing a historic victory for UP Warriorz. Key performances from Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, and others played crucial roles in this thrilling encounter.

