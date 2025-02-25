Cruzeiro Faces Threats After Controversial Match

Brazilian football club Cruzeiro has reported threats to law enforcement following the discovery of decapitated mannequins dressed in players' jerseys, hanging from a bridge in Belo Horizonte. The ominous display was found two days after the club's defeat in a tense penalty shootout.

The mannequins, stained with red to resemble blood, wore the numbers of players Marlon, William, and Matheus Pereira, who faced criticism after the loss. Marlon and William both missed penalties, while Pereira was out of the match and under scrutiny for his ambitions to play in Europe.

In a statement, Cruzeiro condemned the violent acts and urged that criticism of players remain respectful. The club also denounced threats against America MG's goalkeeper, Matheus Mendes. Despite a recent change in coaching and past performance struggles, Cruzeiro calls for evolution in sportsmanship.

