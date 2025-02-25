Left Menu

Cruzeiro Faces Threats After Controversial Match

Cruzeiro reported threats to police after decapitated mannequins, dressed in players' jerseys, were discovered hanging from a bridge. The incident followed Cruzeiro's penalty loss in the Campeonato Mineiro semi-finals. Club criticizes attacks on athletes, stressing that criticism should remain within the sporting domain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 06:01 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 06:01 IST
Cruzeiro Faces Threats After Controversial Match

Brazilian football club Cruzeiro has reported threats to law enforcement following the discovery of decapitated mannequins dressed in players' jerseys, hanging from a bridge in Belo Horizonte. The ominous display was found two days after the club's defeat in a tense penalty shootout.

The mannequins, stained with red to resemble blood, wore the numbers of players Marlon, William, and Matheus Pereira, who faced criticism after the loss. Marlon and William both missed penalties, while Pereira was out of the match and under scrutiny for his ambitions to play in Europe.

In a statement, Cruzeiro condemned the violent acts and urged that criticism of players remain respectful. The club also denounced threats against America MG's goalkeeper, Matheus Mendes. Despite a recent change in coaching and past performance struggles, Cruzeiro calls for evolution in sportsmanship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025