Joe Root Backs Jos Buttler: A Captain Regaining Momentum

Joe Root supports Jos Buttler, England's white-ball captain, despite a poor start to the Champions Trophy. Root praises Buttler as a brilliant leader who enjoys full team support. England lost to Australia but aims to recover in the next match against Afghanistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 10:18 IST
Joe Root

Despite England's rocky start to the Champions Trophy, star cricketer Joe Root voiced his unwavering support for white-ball captain Jos Buttler, referring to him as a 'brilliant leader' with complete backing from the team.

England fell to Australia by five wickets, setting a high target of 352, but Root emphasized that Buttler exhibits all the qualities of an exceptional captain.

Having taken the captaincy after Eoin Morgan in June 2022, Buttler has seen ups and downs, but the urgency to improve is palpable as England faces Afghanistan next.

(With inputs from agencies.)

