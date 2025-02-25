Joe Root Backs Jos Buttler: A Captain Regaining Momentum

Despite England's rocky start to the Champions Trophy, star cricketer Joe Root voiced his unwavering support for white-ball captain Jos Buttler, referring to him as a 'brilliant leader' with complete backing from the team.

England fell to Australia by five wickets, setting a high target of 352, but Root emphasized that Buttler exhibits all the qualities of an exceptional captain.

Having taken the captaincy after Eoin Morgan in June 2022, Buttler has seen ups and downs, but the urgency to improve is palpable as England faces Afghanistan next.

(With inputs from agencies.)