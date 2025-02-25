Over 100 Pakistan Policemen Dismissed Amid ICC Champions Trophy Tensions

In an unprecedented disciplinary move, Pakistan's Punjab Police has dismissed over 100 officers for failing to fulfill their security duties at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, officials announced on Tuesday.

The officers were assigned to provide protection to teams moving between Qaddafi Stadium Lahore and designated hotels yet chose either to stay absent or declined to engage. This led IGP Punjab Usman Anwar to take strict action, stressing the zero-tolerance policy on security negligence during major international events.

While no official statement explains their refusal, local media speculates that extended duty hours might be the cause. Meanwhile, Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar assured the public of a safe tournament, celebrating the vibrant turnout and global fan participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)