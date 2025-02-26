England's Wiegman Praises Spain's Resilience Amid Rubiales Controversy

England manager Sarina Wiegman has applauded the mental strength of Spain's players amidst the controversy surrounding former Spanish soccer federation chief Luis Rubiales. This comes ahead of a Women's Nations League meeting between the two teams.

The case against Rubiales, who was fined for an inappropriate act involving player Jenni Hermoso, stirred a nationwide debate on sexism in Spain. Despite this, Spain clinched the Nations League title in 2024 and placed fourth at the Paris Olympics. As England prepares to face Spain at Wembley, Wiegman expressed admiration for the Spanish team's resilience and solidarity.

England forward Alessia Russo, who plays alongside Spanish internationals, echoed Wiegman's sentiments, emphasizing the bravery and performance of the Spanish players. Their unwavering support was acknowledged by Spain and Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati, underlining the united front against the issue. This statement comes as England gears up for the European Championship, defending their title while seeking consistency in performance.

